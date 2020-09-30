UPDATED: South Sioux City schools lift lock out

Schools in South Sioux City have lifted the lock out.
A message sent on the district's Twitter feed said that schools received an "all clear" notice at 12:30 p.m. after it was determined the threat was outside the district.
School activities have returned to normal, and students and staff will complete the school day.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City schools are on lock out status after police notified school officials of a report of shots being fired in the vicinity of one of the district's buildings.
South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said the incident did not involve any of the schools, and he declined to say which building the incident was near. He said school administrators locked the district's buildings as a precaution after police notified them of the incident, which occurred around 11:50 a.m.
The district sent out a notice of the lock out on its Twitter account, saying that all students and staff are safe.
