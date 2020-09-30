 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: South Sioux City schools lift lock out
View Comments
alert

UPDATED: South Sioux City schools lift lock out

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED 1 P.M.

Schools in South Sioux City have lifted the lock out.

A message sent on the district's Twitter feed said that schools received an "all clear" notice at 12:30 p.m. after it was determined the threat was outside the district.

School activities have returned to normal, and students and staff will complete the school day.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City schools are on lock out status after police notified school officials of a report of shots being fired in the vicinity of one of the district's buildings.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said the incident did not involve any of the schools, and he declined to say which building the incident was near. He said school administrators locked the district's buildings as a precaution after police notified them of the incident, which occurred around 11:50 a.m.

The district sent out a notice of the lock out on its Twitter account, saying that all students and staff are safe.

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force
Sioux City man pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing
Sioux City murder trial rescheduled to January
South Sioux City schools beginning with some students taught both in-person and online

PHOTOS: First day of school in South Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'The Empire Strikes Back' & 'Kajillionaire'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News