UPDATED: South Sioux police investigating shooting incidents

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Police continue to investigate two shooting incidents that happened approximately 12 hours apart in a South Sioux City neighborhood.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon said a house near East 16th and B streets was struck by gunfire at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Shots were reported fired at the same location Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported.

Officers had taken individuals into custody Wednesday afternoon, but Mahon said he could not say how many people were in custody or if they had been arrested.

Investigators spent much of Wednesday locating persons of interest and conducting interviews, Mahon said.

"Everybody is at a location in town investigating something," Mahon said.

Mahon said he did not yet know what type of firearm or firearm was used in either incidents.

Wednesday's incident led to a brief lock out at South Sioux City Community Schools. Mahon said though the incident did not involve any of the school buildings and students were not in danger, school administrators were notified as a precaution. The district locked all buildings for about 40 minutes until the district received an "all clear" notice.