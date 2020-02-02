UPDATED: Squirrel likely to blame for Sioux City power outage

SIOUX CITY -- A large swath of homes and businesses in the vicinity of Hamilton Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard lost power Sunday morning.
An estimated 4,300 customers lost power at the peak of the outage. All impacted customers had their power restored by 5:29 p.m., not a minute too soon for those who wished to watch the Super Bowl, which began at 5:30 p.m.
"Just in time," said MidAmerican Energy Company spokeswoman Tina Hoffman.
Hoffman said the outage began around 9:45 a.m. The cause of the outage, she said, was "animal contact" with a power line that took out a substation breaker.
You have free articles remaining.
"I've heard squirrel," she said. Squirrels are commonly implicated in outages of this nature due to their propensity for chewing on electrical insulation and their ability to maneuver easily into inappropriate and dangerous places.
Nearby power lines caught fire and fell to the ground. Photos and videos of the incident circulating online showed extremely bright electric flashes, flames and billowing smoke near businesses and homes in the area.
A press release from the Sioux City Police Department indicated that, shortly after the explosion at West 25th and Hamilton, a second explosion erupted from a transformer in the area of Dearborn and Valley Drive.
Several Hamilton Boulevard traffic lights, including those at the intersections with Outer Drive, 36th Street, North Plaza and South Plaza, were switched off by the power disruption, causing them to flash. All the traffic lights were back up and running later in the day.
A segment of Hamilton Boulevard between West 24th Street and Dearborn Boulevard was shut down Sunday morning due to multiple downed and arcing power wires, along with blown-up transformers, according to a tweet from Sioux City Fire Rescue.
The police department reported that the southbound lanes of Hamilton had re-opened by 12:20 p.m. The northbound lanes from West 24th to West 26th streets remained closed at the time but had re-opened by the evening.