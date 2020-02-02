UPDATED: Squirrel likely to blame for Sioux City power outage

SIOUX CITY -- A large swath of homes and businesses in the vicinity of Hamilton Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard lost power Sunday morning.

An estimated 4,300 customers lost power at the peak of the outage. All impacted customers had their power restored by 5:29 p.m., not a minute too soon for those who wished to watch the Super Bowl, which began at 5:30 p.m.

"Just in time," said MidAmerican Energy Company spokeswoman Tina Hoffman.

Hoffman said the outage began around 9:45 a.m. The cause of the outage, she said, was "animal contact" with a power line that took out a substation breaker.

"I've heard squirrel," she said. Squirrels are commonly implicated in outages of this nature due to their propensity for chewing on electrical insulation and their ability to maneuver easily into inappropriate and dangerous places.

Nearby power lines caught fire and fell to the ground. Photos and videos of the incident circulating online showed extremely bright electric flashes, flames and billowing smoke near businesses and homes in the area.