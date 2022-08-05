UPDATED: Suspect arrested in Laurel homicide investigation

UPDATED 8:22 A.M. FRIDAY

LAUREL, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a suspect in connection with four homicides in Laurel early early Friday.

The Nebraska State Patrol is planning a 9:30 a.m. press conference today to release information about the arrest.

LAUREL, Neb. — A total of four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said, during a news conference, that foul play is suspected in the deaths. He described the investigation as being in "the very early stages" and said the victims' identities are not being released at this time.

"We have two fires with deceased people three blocks apart. It would be a stretch to say that there's no connection," he said. "We hope to find those answers in the coming days."

Just after 3 a.m., Cedar County dispatchers received a report of an explosion at a residence in the 200 block of Elm Street. Bolduc said firefighters found a deceased individual inside the home.

As investigators from the Laurel Police Department, Cedar County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol were at the scene, a second fire was reported in the 500 block of Elm Street. Bolduc said firefighters and officers found three individuals deceased inside of the second residence.

"Fire crews have worked diligently to put out the fire, but also to preserve evidence that may be located inside the home," he said.

Investigators believe accelerants may have been used in both fires, according to Bolduc. He said anyone who was inside of the homes at the time of the fires may have been burned.

"It is possible that our suspect or suspects received burn injuries during these incidents," he said.

Shortly after the second fire was reported, Bolduc said law enforcement received a tip that a silver sedan had been seen leaving Laurel. The vehicle was headed westbound on Highway 20.

"It was reportedly driven by a Black male. The vehicle may have picked up a passenger before leaving town," Bolduc said.

Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said the community of about 1,000 people is a "tight-knit" one. He said everybody knows everybody in Laurel.

"I just think that people need to be diligent. If they see something out of the ordinary, something they're not used to, please contact the State Patrol," he said.

Racquel Holloway, who has lived in Laurel since 1998, told The Journal that she saw emergency lights a few blocks away from her home, but didn't give the sight a second thought, at first. Once she heard what had happened, her reaction changed.

"Oh my gosh, I just walked to my car. And, if the suspect was anywhere around, I could've been..." she said, trailing off.

Bolduc encouraged members of the public to contact the State Patrol at 402- 479-4921, if they have any information about the crimes. He said investigators, who are canvassing the entire community, are also seeking security camera footage that may be pertinent to the case.

"Incidents like this can shake a community, but I want to emphasize that we have an outstanding public safety team on scene here and a number of our partners to keep the community safe," he said.

Law enforcement officers set up a perimeter, which encompassed multiple blocks of residential area, near Laurel United Methodist Church.

After 3 p.m., members of the Nebraska State Patrol Major Case Unit were dressed in white hazmat suits as they stood outside a white house. Yellow tape cordoned off the house and surrounding area. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal was also on the scene.