UPDATED: Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder

LAUREL, NEB. — More than 24 hours after four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in the 1,000-person town of Laurel, a 42-year-old resident was charged on Friday with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Cedar County details that Jason A. Jones, who lived across the street from one of the two crime scenes since at least 2019, left three receipts including one for gas at Rath's Mini Mart in Laurel and another for a six-gallon gas canister from a Sioux City hardware store and a gun at the site of a Thursday morning house fire linked to him.

In the affidavit, reported on by the Journal Star, State Patrol Investigator Michael Henry said security footage from Rath's captured Jones filling up two gas canisters at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc, law enforcement officers arrested Jones around 2:30 a.m. on Friday after performing a SWAT team raid of his home at 206 Elm St.

Bolduc said at a Friday morning press conference that the SWAT team did use "flash-diversionary devices" during the raid but did not exchange any gunfire with Jones.

"When he was arrested, it was discovered that he had serious burns over a large part of his body therefore he was airlifted to a hospital in Lincoln. He’s believed to be in serious condition," Bolduc said.

Jones lived across the road from the residence of Michele Ebeling, 53, who authorities say they found dead of two gunshot wounds in her home at 209 Elm St. The Nebraska State Patrol has said Ebeling was discovered after officials responded to a reported explosion around 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Journal Star report.

A second fire at 503 Elm St. is believed to have been started at the same time.

Once authorities responded, they found Gene Twiford, 86, his wife Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to Henry in the affidavit, relayed by the Journal Star.

Henry also said in the affidavit that police located a Ruger .57 caliber pistol, a firearm magazine and a Molotov cocktail.

In the court filings, prosecutors charged Jones with two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony along with the four counts of first-degree murder, the Lincoln Journal Star has reported.

Through Friday afternoon, investigators still had not been able to identify a solid link between the two crime scenes.

"First of all, I want to acknowledge the indescribable grief that this community is experiencing right now and that’s going to be compounded by the betrayal of trust that they’re going to feel because a community member here is alleged to have committed these crimes," Bolduc said.

A number of buildings in Laurel went into lockdown on Thursday. Bolduc didn't speak to how long the suspect may have stayed in town for but pointed out there were more than 60 law enforcement officers in Laurel to keep the community safe.

"It cannot be understated that this has been an entire team effort," Bolduc said. "Not only by our law enforcement partners (and) our firefighters but the entire community who has stepped up, offered assistance (and) cooperated fully with investigators."

However, Bolduc added that the work is far from over as investigators will need to process a tremendous amount of evidence which firefighters worked to preserve while attempting to put out two fires.

During the initial press conference on Thursday, Bolduc said there was reason to believe accelerants may have been used in both fires. Shortly after the second fire was reported, Bolduc said law enforcement received a tip about a silver sedan seen leaving Laurel. The vehicle was headed westbound on Highway 20. The nature of the report has since changed.

"We don't believe that's the same person but we would like to talk to that person as a witness if we are able to identify them," Bolduc said.

Racquel Holloway, who has lived in Laurel since 1998, told The Journal she saw emergency lights a few blocks away from her home, but didn't give the sight a second thought, at first. Once she heard what had happened, her reaction changed.

"Oh my gosh, I just walked to my car. And, if the suspect was anywhere around, I could've been..." she said, trailing off.

As the Friday press conference came to a close, Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda appeared to get choked up while talking about the town of Laurel.

"A good community," he said.

Journal Star reporters Andrew Wegley, Lori Pilger and Chris Dunker contributed to this story.