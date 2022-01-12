UPDATED: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Sergeant Bluff; deputy hurt

SERGEANT BLUFF -- A suspect and Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy were injured Wednesday during an incident in which shots were fired.

The deputy had not been shot, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said. The sheriff said he could not confirm if the suspect, a male, had been wounded by gunfire.

Sheriff's deputies and Sergeant Bluff police responded to a call for service at a mobile home at 501 B St. at about 5:50 p.m. Sheehan said he believed law enforcement was asked to respond to a report of a suspicious person or a burglary in progress.

At the scene, officers encountered the suspect, who attacked officers, Sheehan said.

Sheehan confirmed that shots were fired. He did not say how many. The suspect and the deputy, who was injured in the assault, both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Sheehan did not have information on the suspect's condition.

Numerous county and Iowa State Patrol vehicles lined the streets near the mobile home park, blocking off public access to the area while the investigation proceeded. A special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrived at the scene at about 7 p.m.

The scene attracted a few onlookers, who remained for only a few minutes before leaving.

Sheehan said at about 7:10 p.m. that it would be hours before more information was available, and that the next update likely would come via a news release later tonight or tomorrow morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.