UPDATED: Suspect involved in standoff near Bishop Heelan was wanted for questioning in armed robbery case

SIOUX CITY -- Following a nearly hour-long standoff, police detained a man with a handgun walled inside a law enforcement vehicle parked next to the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School campus.

The standoff came as U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra was touring the Sioux City Catholic school.

According to Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, officers were in the process of transporting 36-year-old Sioux City resident Emanuel Pleitez to be interviewed and during that Pleitez, who was in custody in the back of the car, indicated he had a firearm. From there, the officers backed up and began negotiating with the suspect who was threatening to do harm to himself.

Then, negotiators responded to the scene.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said negotiators spent a lot of time talking to Pleitez, trying to bring him down and get him to cooperate and drop the micro-compact weapon. Per McClure, police even went so far as to reach out to family members of Pleitez for help.

However, those approaches didn't work and the suspect only became more agitated, according to McClure.

At about 1:05 p.m. police responded by using a gas irritant, similar to a pepper spray after Mueller said Pleitez let off several shots and then broke a window and attempted to climb out. Pleitez, a suspect in an armed robbery from more than a week prior, according to police, was detained shortly afterwards and taken to an area hospital to be examined. According to Mueller, some officers did receive minor injuries including exposure to the gas.

“This was a successful resolution…And that’s not any small effort," Mueller said during a 3 p.m. press conference about the incident.

When asked whether or not more thorough search methods could have found the gun and prevented a standoff, Mueller said: "Our search protocols have always been very thorough." Mueller couldn't say where the gun was hidden on Pleitez and would not confirm the specific model of micro-compact handgun.

As for charges, Mueller told reporters a number of options were on the table.

Heelan officials immediately locked down the school just after noon when multiple law enforcement officers responded to a report of an armed individual in the vicinity of the Heelan campus at 1231 Grandview Blvd.

Feenstra, a first-term Republican from Hull, was scheduled to tour the school from 11:30-12:30 p.m. Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools Director of Communications Janet Flanagan said he was not initially able to leave the building and that some students ate lunch in the fieldhouse away from the windows.

"What was amazing is that everything was very orderly inside the high school," Flanagan said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

