UPDATED: Teenage skateboarder struck by vehicle in Sioux City street, sustains life-threatening injuries

SIOUX CITY -- A teenager riding a skateboard in a street sustained life-threatening injuries early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle.

As of Friday morning the teen was still in critical condition.

Sioux City police officers responded at 4:48 a.m. to a report of the skateboarder being struck in the northbound lane at 2400 S. Lewis Blvd.

Police reported the teen was riding a skateboard in the middle of the street, and the driver of the vehicle didn't see the skateboarder until just before hitting him, in part because it was dark.