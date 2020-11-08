UPDATED: Thorpe and Company Jewellers to close after 120 years

In its earliest advertising, Thorpe promoted the newness of its merchandise -- in a 1901 advertisement celebrating their first anniversary in business, Thorpe's motto was "New Goods for old money, but no old goods at any price." Many early advertisements promoted the store as "The New Jewellers." By 1913, the advertising had shifted, and the store became "Sioux City's Leading Jewellers."

The store had adapted its current name little more than a decade after it opened.

George Thorpe's only daughter, Mae Louise Thorpe, married Wilson Clark in 1922, which is where the Clark name comes from. Rusty Clark, the fourth generation to run the business, grew up in the jewelry shop and worked for another jeweler in Lawrence, Kansas, before returning to Thorpe in 1976.

The store has since branched off into more than just jewelry -- Thorpe also offers fine gifts and housewares and some specialty services. About three years ago they acquired a machine that can engrave or emboss metal, glass, plastic, wood, leather and other materials.

Last November, Clark offered some advice for keeping a store open as long as theirs had been.

"Loyalty to your customers. Honestly, it takes honesty," Clark said. "We have customers for generations."