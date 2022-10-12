UPDATED: Tyson CEO met with Dakota Dunes employees Tuesday; spoke last week to Govs. Noem, Reynolds

DAKOTA DUNES -- As state and local leaders worked behind-the-scenes to try and convince Tyson Foods to reverse plans to transfer over 500 white-collar jobs from Siouxland to Arkansas, the head of the giant meat company took questions Tuesday from the employees who must decide whether to move or stay here.

President and CEO Donnie King hosted an all-staff meeting at the company's soon-to-be-shuttered Dakota Dunes offices Tuesday afternoon.

Some state and local officials sought to also meet with King, but Tyson turned down all the requests, including The Journal's request for an interview with the CEO.

King spoke to Noem and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last Wednesday and offered to speak to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Tyson spokesman said.

Noem's office issued a statement about the company's plans.

"We were disappointed to learn about this news, but we will continue to work with Tyson on the jobs that remain in South Dakota and on future opportunities. South Dakota is the best state in America to do business; we're working with companies every day to build and grow in South Dakota. We will continue working with companies like Tyson to ensure that our nation's food supply is stable and diversified."

King's visit to Siouxland came a day after Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called on the tri-state governors to work together to keep the Dakota Dunes office open.

"To lose 580 really good employees in this area is just really tough to swallow," Scott said at the council's weekly meeting Monday. "I would like to think that we have three governors whose communities are going to be terribly adversely affected by this that they would get together and go see the people at Tyson, write letters, do whatever."

Getting Noem, Reynolds and Ricketts involved is essential Scott said, because Tyson "isn't going to listen to local communities."

"I encouraged the (Siouxland) Chamber of Commerce to try to make that happen and, so far, they've not be as successful as we'd hoped," the mayor said.

Siouxland Chamber President Chris McGowan said Tuesday the Chamber staff, in conjunction with our board-level leadership, "have initiated conversations with elected officials at every level of our government."

"Additionally, we have begun a dialogue with Tyson executives, employees, retirees, and others who have generously shared their insight and expertise with us," McGowan said. " While we will continue to respectfully request reconsideration of this announcement by Tyson, we will also pursue every possible avenue to respect and protect employment opportunities for our citizens in the tri-state region."

Tyson announced the Fortune 500 company plans to bring over 1,000 corporate staff at the Dunes and in Chicago to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The relocations will be completed in phases, beginning next year.

There will be no layoffs as a result of the moves. All employees are eligible for assistance to relocate to Northwest Arkansas. Those who choose to stay will be eligible for severance, with packages determined on an individual basis.

The sprawling Tyson complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes was built in 1997 as the world headquarters for IBP Inc., which moved from Dakota City to Dakota Dunes. Just four years later, IBP was acquired by Tyson in October 2001 for $3.2 billion in cash and stock, creating the world's largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork.

Tyson will continue to operate its flagship Dakota City beef plant, which employs about 4,500 people, and its cold storage facility in Sioux City. The publicly-traded company is by far the metro area's largest employer.