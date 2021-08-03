UPDATED: Tyson Foods to require entire workforce to be vaccinated; UFCW raises concerns

Tyson employees at U.S. offices, including its fresh meats headquarters in Dakota Dunes, will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. All other team members, including frontline workers at the company's flagship beef plant in Dakota City, will be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.

Exceptions to the mandate will be made for workers who seek medical or religious accommodations.

UFCW International President Marc Perrone said while the UFCW supports and encourages workers to get vaccinated, the union has "made clear that this vaccine mandate must be negotiated so that these workers have a voice in the new policy.

"UFCW will be meeting with Tyson in the coming weeks to discuss this vaccine mandate and to ensure that the rights of these workers are protected, and this policy is fairly implemented," Perrone said.

“We believe the FDA must provide full approval of the vaccines and help address some of the questions and concerns that workers have."