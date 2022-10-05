UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs

DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City will lose about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods plans to shut down its offices in Dakota Dunes next year.

Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in the sprawling office complex that anchors Dakota Dunes' Two Rivers Business Park. Tyson announced Wednesday that all corporate staff in the Dunes, Chicago and Downers Grove, Ill., will move to the meat company's headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

The relocations, scheduled to be completed in phases, will begin in early 2023.

The approximate 500 employees at the Dunes offices will all be eligible for assistance to relocate to Northwest Arkansas, company spokesman Derek Burleson said. Those who chose not to relocate will be will eligible for severance, with packages determined on an individual basis, he said.

The sprawling Tyson complex in Dakota Dunes was built in 1997 as the world headquarters for IBP inc., which relocated from Dakota City to the Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Just four years later, IBP was acquired by Tyson in October 2001 for $3.2 billion in cash and stock, creating the world's largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork.

Tyson said the relocation of corporate staff to the Springdale headquarters will "foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision making, positioning Tyson to win with its team members, customers, and consumers."

“Tyson’s diverse portfolio of products and brands provides us with an unmatched strategic advantage to serve our customers,” Tyson President a nd CEO Donnie King said in a statement. “Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value.”

Tyson also announced the expansion its headquarters, which will include indoor and outdoor spaces designed to "foster collaboration, connection and creativity." The project also will include "a number of features to enrich Tyson Foods team members’ work experience by accelerating change and innovation through diverse and dynamic spaces, including state-of-the-art technology."

Tyson will continue to operate its flagship Dakota City beef plant, which employs about 4,500 people, as well as its cold storage facility in Sioux City. The company is by far the metro area's largest employer.

Check back at siouxcityjournal.com for more on this developing story.