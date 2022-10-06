UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, eliminating about 500 white-collar jobs from Sioux City metro

DAKOTA DUNES — Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods’ plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes.

Tyson’s fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company’s world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

All of the approximately 500 employees in Dakota Dunes will be eligible for assistance to relocate to Northwest Arkansas, company spokesman Derek Burleson said. Those who chose to stay will be eligible for severance, with packages determined on an individual basis, he said.

The relocations, scheduled to be completed in phases, will begin in early 2023.

Wednesday’s announcement surprised many community leaders, who immediately offered their support to the Tyson employees, who now must decide whether to move or stay in Siouxland.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with every single person who is adversely affected by today’s announcement.” Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan said in a statement.

“We were surprised and saddened by today’s news and want to reassure our community that the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will do everything in our power to mitigate the negative impact on our tri-state region, while working tirelessly to assist those who have been affected and want to find employment locally so that they and their families may remain in Siouxland.”

The sprawling Tyson complex in Dakota Dunes was built in 1997 as the world headquarters for IBP Inc., which moved from Dakota City to Dakota Dunes. Just four years later, IBP was acquired by Tyson in October 2001 for $3.2 billion in cash and stock, creating the world’s largest processor and marketer of chicken, beef and pork.

Tyson will continue to operate its flagship Dakota City beef plant, which employs about 4,500 people, and its cold storage facility in Sioux City. The publicly-traded company is by far the metro area’s largest employer.

Tyson said no layoffs are expected as a result of consolidating its corporate offices. The company said the move will “foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision making, positioning Tyson to win with its team members, customers, and consumers.”

“Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative product solutions that our customers deserve and value,” Tyson President and CEO Donnie King said in a statement.

Tyson also announced Wednesday it will expand and remodel its corporate offices in Springdale to help prepare for the arrival of the relocated workers.

Metro Sioux City has seen a number of corporate departures in recent decades. In 1998, Gateway, a Fortune 500 computer maker, moved its headquarters from North Sioux City to the San Diego area. In the aftermath of the Tyson deal in 2001, hundreds of former IBP executives relocated to Springdale.

After Gateway left, a large number of executives who moved to California sold their homes in Dakota Dunes, trigging a housing market downturn that lasted about 18 months, recalled Jeff Dooley, manager of the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District.

The simultaneous departure of hundreds of Tyson employees could have a similar impact on the metro area housing market, which already faces rising mortgage interest rates after years of robust sales driven by historically-low rates and a short supply of homes listed.

Dooley noted unemployment in the metro area is lower and the local economy is more diversified today than it was at the time of the Gateway and IBP corporate relocations.

“Siouxland has a lot of companies that could use their services,” he said of the Tyson employees who want to stay in the region.

Tyson did not immediately respond to a Journal reporter’s question Wednesday about what will happen to the corporate complex in Dakota Dunes. At the time IBP opened it, thousands of employees were based there. But as more and more jobs were transferred to Arkansas, Tyson began leasing space to other employers. The tenants included the direct sales division of Vizio, a leading maker of televisions and other electronics.