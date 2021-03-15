UPDATED: UK coronavirus variant detected in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Two local health departments in Siouxland have reported cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom.
Someone living in Cedar, Dixon, Wayne or Thurston counties has been infected with the U.K. variant, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department said in a statement released Monday. In addition, Tyler Brock of the Siouxland District Health Department confirmed in an email to The Journal that a Woodbury County case of the same variant was reported at the beginning of March.
The U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, has proven to be more infectious and causes more severe illness than the original COVID-19 virus.
According to the NNPHD, as more people become ill with this new variant, there will likely be more severe cases and subsequently more hospitalizations and deaths.
"The presence of a viral variant in the local population provides a strong reminder of the importance for each of us to use every possible intervention we have available to slow the spread of the virus. These interventions include wearing a face mask, keeping a 6-foot distance, washing your hands well and often, and getting vaccinated when the vaccine is offered to you. It is also extremely important that people continue to stay home and away from others if they have any of the COVID-19 symptoms and get tested," the NNPHD statement said.
As of Thursday, 25 total cases of the U.K. variant had been detected in Iowa, seven in Nebraska and two in South Dakota, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases of the South Africa and Brazil variants have not been detected in any of those states, so far. Like the U.K. variant, the South Africa and Brazil variants spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC.
No COVID-19-related deaths were reported by any Siouxland counties on Monday.
According to Siouxland District Health, Woodbury County added 16 new cases of the virus Monday, bringing its case total to 14,066. Iowa Department of Public Health statistics showed Woodbury County had 15,296 total positive tests as of Monday evening.
District Health reported that 20 patients with the novel coronavirus were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up two from Sunday.
Of those patients, 12 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Another eight people in the hospital had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, eight were Woodbury County residents.
As of Monday afternoon, 9,157 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 595 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's just over 9 percent of the county's population.