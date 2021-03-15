UPDATED: UK coronavirus variant detected in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Two local health departments in Siouxland have reported cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

Someone living in Cedar, Dixon, Wayne or Thurston counties has been infected with the U.K. variant, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department said in a statement released Monday. In addition, Tyler Brock of the Siouxland District Health Department confirmed in an email to The Journal that a Woodbury County case of the same variant was reported at the beginning of March.

The U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, has proven to be more infectious and causes more severe illness than the original COVID-19 virus.

According to the NNPHD, as more people become ill with this new variant, there will likely be more severe cases and subsequently more hospitalizations and deaths.