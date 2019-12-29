UPDATED: Wet roads turn icy Sunday; numerous traffic accidents reported

SIOUX CITY -- With daytime temperatures in the Sioux City area hovering around the freezing point, most of the snow that fell Sunday melted on contact with the warm ground.

Roads were wet in the daytime, having been rained on Saturday followed by the melting snow Sunday. By the time the sun was going down Sunday evening, with temperatures beginning to dip into the 20s, the damp roads turned icy.

During period from just before 4 p.m. to a little after 6 p.m. Sunday evening, the Sioux City Police Department received reports of 15 traffic accidents in the city. Far more accidents were reported in that brief span than during the entire day Saturday and in the days before that.

Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure said these accidents could be largely attributed to icy road conditions.

"The roads have become very slick as the temperatures have dropped," McClure said. "People can't stop in time. We're seeing accidents at intersections and on hills."