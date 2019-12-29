UPDATED: Wet roads turn icy Sunday; numerous traffic accidents reported

SIOUX CITY -- With daytime temperatures in the Sioux City area hovering around the freezing point, most of the snow that fell Sunday melted on contact with the warm ground.
Roads were wet in the daytime, having been rained on Saturday followed by the melting snow Sunday. By the time the sun was going down Sunday evening, with temperatures beginning to dip into the 20s, the damp roads turned icy.
During period from just before 4 p.m. to a little after 6 p.m. Sunday evening, the Sioux City Police Department received reports of 15 traffic accidents in the city. Far more accidents were reported in that brief span than during the entire day Saturday and in the days before that.
Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure said these accidents could be largely attributed to icy road conditions.
"The roads have become very slick as the temperatures have dropped," McClure said. "People can't stop in time. We're seeing accidents at intersections and on hills."
McClure said the roads could remain slippery into the morning; he stressed that drivers should be cautious at intersections, on hills, curves and on bridges.
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reported just a "trace" of snowfall in the Sioux City area as of Sunday evening.
"It's been fairly warm down there," said NWS observing program leader Brad Adams. Sunday's high temperature, 34 degrees, was recorded after midnight, with temperatures slowly declining to near the freezing point during the day.
The snow was expected to continue throughout most of Sunday, with a lesser chance of snow going into Monday.
Total snowfall accumulation in Sioux City is pegged at 1 to 1.5 inches, a drop from the previous forecast.
Wind gusts of up to 39 miles per hour are forecast for the morning hours Monday. Wind chill values during the morning will be in the single digits; Monday's high temperature is pegged at 26 degrees.
Sioux City and surrounding counties remain under a winter weather advisory through noon Monday.
Skies are expected to remain cloudy until Tuesday, and sunny skies are forecast for New Year's Day.