UPDATED: Woodbury County health officials: COVID-19 testing focused on those who need it most

SIOUX CITY -- Health care providers are likely going to tell patients who are displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 that they don't need to be tested for the virus, Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said Wednesday morning during a news conference at the Security Institute on Western Iowa Tech Community College's campus.
According to Brock, testing for the novel coronavirus has been and is being performed in Woodbury County. So far, there have been no cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the county.
"We're hearing the frustration about testing availability from the public, as well as from the medical providers who are struggling with requests from their patients and the uncertainties that are associated with testing," Brock said. "We understand the demand for testing. Nobody wants more quality and accurate and available testing than Siouxland District Health Department does."
Brock said testing supplies are "trickling in" to hospitals and clinics and that their focus is getting the people tested that need it the most.
"We all have to remember that this is literally a situation where everyone in the world wants a particular service at the exact same time. Testing supplies, as well as laboratory personnel, are not unlimited," he said.
Brock said he could not say how many testing kits hospitals and clinics have or how many people have been tested for COVID-19 in Woodbury County, because testing is being conducted at multiple laboratories.
"It's not a lot, but a lot is kind of undefined," he said of the number of tests administered. "We will not have numbers of people tested because of the number of different laboratories that are doing the testing."
Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health Department director, said the department's messaging is focused on getting people who think they have COVID-19 symptoms to contact their primary health care providers so they can be assessed and triaged.
Patients in Iowa who are ill with fever and a cough or shortness of breath, whether they have been tested for COVID-19 or not, should stay home and isolate from those they live with until they have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medications, according to Brock. He said their cough and shortness of breath should have also improved and at least seven days should have passed since their symptoms began before resuming routines.
"These recommendations are for people regardless of whether they've been tested or not. We can't completely depend on a test to start some of the isolation procedures when people are truly symptomatic of this illness," he said. "It's going to take everyone's cooperation to protect our most vulnerable people, our most vulnerable family and friends, as well as keeping our medical system from being overwhelmed."
Brock said the health department is working with providers on a daily basis to make sure testing is being done when necessary. He said providers are encouraged to reach out to their private laboratories so they are familiar with each lab's testing processes and capabilities. He said office staff in clinics, as well as doctors and nurses, need to be able to explain the testing procedures to patients.
While Grieme said local hospitals have the capacity to respond, he said the health department also doesn't want people going to emergency departments just because they have symptoms. Grieme said he hasn't heard about "an undue number" of people who are concerned about symptoms associated with the virus frequenting local emergency departments even though their primary care providers directed them not to.
Brock said there is still plenty of influenza activity going on in the community and that hospitals were "pretty full" even before COVID-19 began to spread globally. Grieme said the hospitals have the capacity to respond, but if numbers increase, he said personnel are going to have to make decisions about how to best serve the cases that are presented to them.
"If you are diagnosed with this, it does not automatically mean you will be hospitalized," Grieme said. "There are those that self-isolate at home that are recovering. It's if you deteriorate that hospitalization would potentially occur."
Director: Don't congregate, teens
With the Sioux City Community School District and other area districts canceling school for at least the next four weeks, Grieme said he has heard that young people are congregating at local parks in groups of upwards of 30 people. Such gatherings defy Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people through March 31.
"Heading to the mall in mass sorts of quantities may not be the recommended practice. They just need to pay attention," Grieme said. "If we don't educate to begin to think about some of the places you go, the group size that is there, we can't expect you to understand what is it you can personally do."
Advice for employers
Grieme said he has also been informed that some employers are requiring employees, who have recently engaged in both foreign and domestic travel, to get a note from their health care providers that states they do not have COVID-19, in order for them to return to work.
"That is not a possibility from the medical community, because it would be a symptomatic sort of assessment as far as when we take a look at testing," he said. "If they're not symptomatic, they're not going to be tested."
Grieme encouraged employers to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website to read the latest recommendations related to travel and business before calling the health department for additional guidance.
"That gives you an outline of the most current recommendations and standards related to looking at an employee returning from travel and returning to work," he said. "Some of those require the two weeks, some of them don't. I think that's the best source of information."
Curbing hoarding
Hygiene and antibacterial products, including toilet paper, liquid hand soap, sanitizing wipes, bleach and iodine, are absent or in limited supply in several Siouxland stores. Kitchen staples, such as eggs, bread, milk and canned goods, are also flying off store shelves.
Grieme said he is asking residents to consider the things they can do on a household by household basis to reduce trips to stores. He reiterated that anyone who is asked to be isolated would only be isolated for a two-week period.
"Two weeks seems like a long time, but I think that would be a good enough target for individuals to consider, when they are prepping up to supply, to plan that," said Grieme, who also encouraged residents to consider purchasing carry-outs to support local food establishments.