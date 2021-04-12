UPDATED: Yankton, Dakota counties record additional COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Yankton County, South Dakota, and Dakota County, Nebraska, on Monday.

Dakota County Health Department reported four new deaths Monday, bringing Dakota County's death total to 71. Yankton County tallied one additional death. Its death toll now stands at 29, according to state statistics.

No additional deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska counties Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, Yankton County had 2,985 total cases of the virus, while Dakota County had 4,050 total positive COVID-19 cases.

Siouxland District Health Department reported four new cases of the virus. Woodbury County's case total stood at 14,785 Monday and its 14-day positivity rate on tests performed at 6.2 percent, according to District Health.

District Health reported that 12 patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down two from Sunday.

Of those patients, 10 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Two other people in the hospital have the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, seven were Woodbury County residents.