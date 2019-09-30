DES MOINES -- Citing a desire to spend more time with family, Linda Upmeyer announced Monday she plans to resign as Speaker of the Iowa House and will not seek re-election in 2020.
Upmeyer was the first woman to serve as Iowa House Speaker.
Although she is resigning as Speaker at the end of this year, Upmeyer said she will continue to serve as a state representative through next year’s legislative session.
The 67-year-old Upmeyer, a Republican from Clear Lake, has served 17 years in the Iowa Legislature; 2020 will be her 18th and final. She served as Iowa House Speaker for the 2016 through 2019 legislative sessions.
Upmeyer said she made the decision this summer when discussing her future with family members. She said during that discussion her 14-year-old grandson reminded her she has not yet come to watch him play soccer.
“I want to be able to go out and enjoy some of that,” Upmeyer said. “It’s an opportunity to spend some time with family.”
Upmeyer called it “a huge privilege and honor” to serve as Iowa House Speaker regardless of her gender, but also appreciates the historical nature of her service.
“I’m particularly touched and privileged that I got to be the first woman to do it. That was a big honor, and I don’t take that lightly,” Upmeyer said.
Republicans held the majority in the Iowa House during the entirety of Upmeyer’s tenure as Speaker. During the 2017 through 2019 sessions, Republicans also had a majority in the Iowa Senate and held the governor’s office, giving the GOP unfettered control of the state lawmaking agenda.
During those sessions, Republicans passed new laws that reduced state income taxes, constrained public employee union bargaining rights, restricted abortions, loosened gun regulations, legalized sports betting, expanded the state’s mental health care system, and changed the way Iowa Supreme Court justices are nominated, just to name a few.
Upmeyer also played a critical role in negotiating the 2013 bipartisan agreement that resulted in Iowa expanding Medicaid under the federal health care law and passing a sweeping commercial and industrial property tax reduction.
“I think we have done some really amazing things. I think we have done some really historic things,” Upmeyer said. “I’m really proud of what I was able to do with the opportunities.”
House Republicans will meet over roughly the next week to 10 days, Upmeyer said, to select a new Speaker. That person will serve as Speaker-Elect until being officially nominated at the start of the 2020 legislative session in January.
Upmeyer said she will not endorse a successor. She said she trusts House Republicans to pick their next leader, and she feels good about the quality of candidates.
Potential successors include Pat Grassley, from New Hartford, the grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley who most recently has led the House budget committee; Matt Windschitl, the House Speaker Pro Tem from Missouri Valley; and Chris Hagenow, the House Majority Leader from Urbandale.
Upmeyer said she was not yet contemplating her future when rumors swirled of her potential retirement near the end of the 2019 session, and that she is not retiring to avoid the 2020 election, in which Iowa Republicans will attempt to avoid a second consecutive election with losses that could threaten the majority they have held since 2011.
“I’m actually excited about the election,” Upmeyer said, adding that she will continue to help Republican candidates through 2020.
Upmeyer’s announcement led to reactions from myriad Republicans Monday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds — the first woman to hold that post — said in a statement, “Speaker Linda Upmeyer is a dear friend as well as a talented and tenacious legislator. Together, we tackled some of the most important issues facing the state. ... Linda will be remembered as a remarkable public servant who helped move Iowa in a better direction.”
Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said in a statement, “It has been an honor to serve alongside Speaker Upmeyer. I am proud to have led with her during the most productive years of the Iowa Legislature. ... It has been a historic period of policy achievement and attaining those goals does not happen without strong, effective leadership from the Speaker.”
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement, “Very few House Speakers in Iowa’s history have created a legacy like Speaker Linda Upmeyer. At a time when gridlock and partisan bickering grind Washington, D.C. to a halt, Speaker Upmeyer delivered tangible results on behalf of Iowans, creating opportunities for them to grow their business, raise their families and keep government out of the way.”
Republican State Leadership Committee president Austin Chambers said in a statement, “Throughout Iowa and across the country, Speaker Upmeyer is known for her spirited personality and unique ability to get the job done. We are grateful for her leadership in recruiting, supporting, and mentoring strong Republican candidates seeking to serve their communities — particularly new, Republican women candidates through our Right Women, Right Now initiative. Her leadership will be greatly missed, but we look forward to continuing our friendship in whatever her next chapter may be."