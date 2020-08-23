Upper-90s high temps forecast in Sioux City this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The high temperatures felt in the Sioux City metro this weekend won't be going anywhere for much of the week.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the daytime high temperature in Sioux City on Monday and Tuesday will be 98 degrees, followed by a high of 96 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday.

Heat index values are expected to climb above 100 degrees Monday.

These temperatures are well above the average high for this time of year -- which is closer to 83 degrees -- though they're not likely to set any records.

Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist at the Sioux Falls NWS, said ongoing dryness is a contributing factor to the heat.

"We've had a somewhat dry period here for the last month or two, some places the entire summer, and as things dry out a little bit, it's easier to heat up, because there's a little bit less moisture in the air," Weisser said.

"With that in place, and now with an upper-level system, an upper-level ridge, basically, which is allowing warmer air to move into the area, we're just looking at period for about five to seven days where we have highs in the 90s," he added.

Weisser said the temperature won't likely cool until the end of the week, and even then high temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s.

