SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission will host a community forum focused on protecting places of worship.
The forum is scheduled for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Interfaith community leaders, representatives of houses of worship, and other community stakeholders and leaders are encouraged to attend. The forum will include presentations on religious discrimination, hate crimes, active shooter training and security practices.
Among the speakers and panelists will be representatives of the Sioux City Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FBI, U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Attorney's Office and the Woodbury County Attorney's Office.