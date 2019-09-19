SIOUX CITY -- The intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Plymouth County Road C-70 near Hinton will be closed next week as part of the U.S. 75 reconstruction project.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, traffic will not be allowed to turn east onto C-70 from U.S. 75, and westbound traffic on C-70 will not be able to turn onto the highway. The closure is expected to be in place through Oct. 11, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The intersection will be closed for paving work on the U.S. 75 shoulders and the intersection with C-70.
The work is part of the current phase of reconstruction of the northbound lanes of U.S. 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. The 5-mile stretch has been limited to head-to-head traffic in the southbound lanes since late spring.
Construction is expected to be finished and the highway reopened to four-lane traffic by Nov. 1.