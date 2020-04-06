USD announces online summer term

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota will continue remote delivery through the summer academic term, as announced by the South Dakota Board of Regents Monday.

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, all South Dakota public universities transitioned to remote delivery on March 23 for the remainder of the spring semester. Monday's announcement, which supports continuing statewide efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, extends remote delivery through the universities' summer term. USD's summer programming begins May 18 and continues through Aug. 7.

"Our priority is ensuring continued instruction for the spring and summer terms for our students," USD Provost Kurt Hackemer said. "We are grateful to our excellent faculty members who have transitioned courses to remote delivery, which allows our students to continue progress toward graduation during this uncertain time."

While the COVID-19 pandemic remains fluid, USD anticipates a return to a normal fall schedule and is actively preparing for students to return, according to the announcement.

