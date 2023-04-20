VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA -- The University of South Dakota recently broke ground on the new $31.25 million wellness center expansion.

The project is set to be completed in the fall of 2024.

The expansion will add an estimated 45,800 gross square feet to the wellness center and will house a new indoor competition pool, wellness pool, aquatic obstacle course, wet classroom, hot tub, steam room, athletic locker rooms, expanded wellness locker rooms, meet management rooms, coaches' offices and lifeguard rooms.

"We are excited to have broken ground on what will be an impressive and important addition for USD students, faculty and staff as well as the entire region," USD President Sheila K. Gestring said in a statement released Thursday. "We look forward to the events that will enhance the relationship between the university and the Vermillion community."

The new facility will allow USD to host everything from public swim classes to large swim competitions, providing many new opportunities in water fitness and wellness for all age groups.

The expansion will also be home to USD's swimming and diving program. The state-of-the-art 50-meter competition pool will have the capability to be divided into three separate zones. The space also includes seating for 400 patrons for a better viewing experience for all fans.

"What a great day to be a Coyote!" said David Herbster, USD's director of athletics. "This project could not have come together without the collaboration of the university, the athletic department and the Vermillion community. We are excited for the new opportunities this provides not only for our Coyote swimming and diving student-athletes, but also for the overall student body and members of the community."