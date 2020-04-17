USD cancels camps and conferences in May, June, July due to COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota announced Friday that camps and conferences hosted by the college that were scheduled for May, June and July have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement to cancel in-person conferences and camps comes as South Dakota finds itself in an expanding contagion of the novel coronavirus. As of Friday the state has 1,411 cases of the virus, 1,157 of which are in Minnehaha County, an hour north of Vermillion.

USD anticipates a return to a normal fall schedule and is actively preparing for students to return, according to a statement from the university.

