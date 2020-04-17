USD cancels camps and conferences in May, June, July due to COVID-19 pandemic

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota announced Friday that camps and conferences hosted by the college that were scheduled for May, June and July have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement to cancel in-person conferences and camps comes as South Dakota finds itself in an expanding contagion of the novel coronavirus. As of Friday the state has 1,411 cases of the virus, 1,157 of which are in Minnehaha County, an hour north of Vermillion.
USD anticipates a return to a normal fall schedule and is actively preparing for students to return, according to a statement from the university.
Below is a list of camps and conferences that have been canceled.
- 2020 Healthcare Careers Summer Camp
- 2020 South Dakota High School All-Star Week
- 30th Annual Conference on Virginia Woolf
- All-Girl Work Week
- Band Directors Institute
- Choral Directors Institute
- CSD Speech Camp
- He Sapa Health Careers Summer Camp (Rapid City)
- Lawrence Brothers Science Camp
- Oscar Howe Summer Art Institute
- Partners in the Parks
- REU Program Chemistry
- Rushmore Cup Soccer Tournament
- South Dakota Girls State 2020
- South Dakota Governor's Camp
- South Dakota Special Olympics Summer Games
- Summer Program for Undergraduate Research in Addiction (SPURA)
- Upward Bound Summer Program
- USD Robotics Camp
- USD Soccer Residential Team/Individual Camp
- USD Summer Music Camp
- USD Swim Camp
- USD Volleyball Summer Camps
- Vermillion High School All School Reunion
- Women’s Basketball Elite Camp
- Women’s Basketball Junior High Camp
Some events have moved to online formats. Please contact the event organizer for more information.
