USD Founders Park provides new relaxing garden space for community

VERMILLION, South Dakota -- A new “beautiful, tranquil space” has been completed in Vermillion.

The University of South Dakota recently finished the Founders Park, a garden area adjacent to the Inman House, home to USD President Sheila Gestring.

The space at 415 East Main Street features a fountain, benches, and various plants and trees.

“Founders Park is a beautiful, tranquil space designed to be enjoyed by the community,” Gestring said.

While being a place to relax and enjoy nature, the park can also serve as an event space for campus and community events.

Construction of Founders Park began in 2020 with the demolition of the Thompson House, fondly known as The Pink House throughout the community. The house was built in 1873 and got its nickname from the unique architecture of the Sioux Rose Quartzite blocks on the front and pink siding.

The lawn of the new garden features a plaque telling a part of the Thompson House history.

“This lawn is established in the Thompsons’ honor to provide future generations a place to gather and enjoy the Vermillion community,” according to the plaque.

Chris Clem, a 1976 graduate of USD, donated the money for the park. The park’s fountain is dedicated to his parents, Alan and Mary Clem.

Alan Clem was a political science professor at USD, as well as a political analyst, pollster and author, while Mary Clem held several administrative roles on campus and was known for hosting elegant parties, according to a USD press release.

“We are grateful to the Clem family, their generous gift and their dedication to USD and Vermillion. They model what it truly means to be a Coyote, and I’m proud their legacy will live on in Founders Park,” Gestring said.

Components of the Thompson House were preserved by the W.H. Over Museum board of directors and are on display in the museum. The USD Foundation purchased the Thompson House in 2017 with the intention of enhancing the university’s connection to the Vermillion community.

USD will host a dedication ceremony for Founders Park on at 4 p.m. on Thursday.