USD launches program to test students for COVID before winter break

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota has launched a “Know Before You Go” campaign encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 prior to returning home for the winter break.

With funding from the South Dakota Department of Health, USD is offering free COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff through the USD Sentinel Testing program. The program has supported testing for up to 100 asymptomatic volunteers each week and is now increasing the number of tests available to the USD community, according to a press release from USD.

Colleges throughout the U.S. and internationally have faced a quandary as students prepare to return to their hometowns for winter break -- there's a fear that they could seed their homes and their hometowns with the virus if they contracted it at college.

USD had a serious outbreak of the virus at the beginning of this semester, after which infections at the college plummeted. In response to the alarming numbers, USD suspended indoor dining at the school's main dining hall and closed their Wellness Center, a popular gym.