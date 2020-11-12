USD launches program to test students for COVID before winter break

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota has launched a “Know Before You Go” campaign encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 prior to returning home for the winter break.
With funding from the South Dakota Department of Health, USD is offering free COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff through the USD Sentinel Testing program. The program has supported testing for up to 100 asymptomatic volunteers each week and is now increasing the number of tests available to the USD community, according to a press release from USD.
Colleges throughout the U.S. and internationally have faced a quandary as students prepare to return to their hometowns for winter break -- there's a fear that they could seed their homes and their hometowns with the virus if they contracted it at college.
USD had a serious outbreak of the virus at the beginning of this semester, after which infections at the college plummeted. In response to the alarming numbers, USD suspended indoor dining at the school's main dining hall and closed their Wellness Center, a popular gym.
This month, USD's COVID-19 numbers began to climb again -- as of Thursday, 58 students and 20 staffers are positive, according to USD's COVID-19 dashboard. A total of 193 people at the college are in either quarantine or isolation, both on-campus and off.
USD is hoping that the "Know Before You Go" campaign will protect students' families and communities during Christmastime. In-person classes at USD are set to end by Thanksgiving, with final exams conducted remotely.
Drive-thru testing through the USD Sentinel Testing program is available from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in November. Students, faculty and staff interested in getting tested should report to Sanford Vermillion drive-thru testing at the white tent on Jane Street.
Additional opportunities to get tested in the area are now available, as well. Hy-Vee offers testing by appointment. In addition, there will be drive-thru mass testing events in Yankton and other cities across the state; visit covid.sd.gov/testing.aspx for more information.
