USD, other South Dakota public colleges to move classes online through April 6

PIERRE, S.D. -- The South Dakota Board of Regents announced Monday that classes in the state's public colleges will move online beginning March 23, with in-person classes expected to resume April 6.

This move, which is due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, will include the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and the other five public universities in South Dakota.

South Dakota currently has a total of 10 COVID-19 cases. A South Dakota man in his 60s with underlying medical issues died last week after testing positive for the virus.

The Board of Regents announced last week that the colleges' spring break would be extended through March 20, with classes set to resume the following Monday, March 23. In the same announcement last week the SDBOR moved to restrict all non-essential international travel.

"This is an evolving situation and the board will revisit this situation and communicate any changes in course delivery again on Friday, March 27," the SDBOR wrote in its statement.

