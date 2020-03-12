USD to extend spring break, cancel 'non-essential' international travel

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota announced Thursday they will extend their spring break by a week and restrict "non-essential" international travel in an effort to reduce the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Spring break, which is already underway at all of South Dakota's six public universities, will be extended through March 20, a Friday. Classes will resume the following Monday, March 23.

The decision, which impacts all of South Dakota's public universities, came down from the South Dakota Board of Regents.

The extended spring break will not otherwise impact USD's spring semester, which is set to end the week of May 4.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

None of South Dakota's public universities have confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. As of Wednesday the state overall had eight positive cases and 11 others pending.

The extended spring break will allow faculty and staffers to "prepare other appropriate responses to COVID-19 going forward," according to a press release from the school.

It is not clear what type of responses South Dakota's universities will implement to prevent the virus from impacting their campuses. Further decisions from the Board of Regents are expected by March 20.