VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota plans to launch a new college location in Sioux Falls.
The college, which is yet to be named, will be "dedicated to innovation and workforce development" in Sioux Falls, replacing USD's plans for what was formerly known as University Center-Sioux Falls (UCSF), according to a statement from the school.
The South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) approved the parameters of a new Memorandum of Understanding between USD, South Dakota State University (SDSU) and Dakota State University (DSU) at its Wednesday meeting at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
The Memorandum of Understanding will go into effect once it's signed by the university presidents and Paul Beran, Ph.D., SDBOR executive director and CEO.
Developing a new college within USD’s academic structure allows it to better serve the students and expand its footprint within the Sioux Falls community, said USD President Sheila K. Gestring.
"USD is well-positioned to serve the community of Sioux Falls by offering an accessible, flexible and relevant educational experience to South Dakota high school graduates who do not currently go on to postsecondary education," Gestring said in the statement. "The new college will also offer forward-looking degree programs that serve the Sioux Falls area’s workforce needs."
The new college will be led by Carmen Simone, Ph.D., the current executive director of UCSF. In her new role, Simone will become a USD vice president and dean.
The new college will offer the following USD degrees:
- Associate of Arts in General Studies
- Associate of Science in Integrated Science
- Associate of Arts in Graphic and Web Design
- Bachelor of Science in Technical Leadership
- Bachelor of General Studies
In addition, USD will also serve Sioux Falls with credit-bearing certificates, noncredit workforce training, dual credit delivery to local schools and lifelong learning opportunities.
SDSU and DSU will continue to offer complementary course offerings in fields including cybersecurity, nursing, web development and healthcare coding.