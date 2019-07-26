Eldon Warner performs at a concert at the University of South Dakota. The music major, who is also a long-distance runner for the Coyotes track team, will perform the National Anthem at the USA Track & Field Championships on Sunday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
University of South Dakota Eldon Warner competes at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet in February on the Hillenbrand Memorial Track inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Warner fell just short of qualifying for the U.S. Track and Field Championships in the 1500 meters. But the USD music major will sing the National Anthem at the USA Track & Field Championships on the Drake Stadium track in Des Moines Sunday.
Eldon Warner performs at a concert at the University of South Dakota. The music major, who is also a long-distance runner for the Coyotes track team, will perform the National Anthem at the USA Track & Field Championships on Sunday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Aaron C. Packard
University of South Dakota Eldon Warner competes at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet in February on the Hillenbrand Memorial Track inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Warner fell just short of qualifying for the U.S. Track and Field Championships in the 1500 meters. But the USD music major will sing the National Anthem at the USA Track & Field Championships on the Drake Stadium track in Des Moines Sunday.
VERMILLION, S.D. – Along the Drake Stadium track in Des Moines this weekend, Eldon Warner of the University of South Dakota will stand ready to perform, thousands of eyes on him and him alone.
But the University of South Dakota track star, who flies by foot at the rate of nearly four minutes a mile, will not be donning his running gear at Drake Stadium Sunday. Instead, he will be ready with mic in hand as the crowd falls silent, waiting for him to sing the National Anthem at the 2019 USA Track & Field Championships.
“It’s a pretty high honor to make. It’s extremely elite,” the Council Bluffs, Iowa, native said.
Warner, who plans to graduate from USD in the winter, has shined in his four years as a collegiate track star. However, at the moment, his time of running in the limelight is over.
Warner ran his last race at the NCAA West Preliminary, clocking in at 3:43:15 for the 1500 meters -- just milliseconds short of advancing after breaking his own personal record, one that is the current USD record.
Mississippi State's Rhianwedd Price, left, edges out Arizona States Shelby Houlihan to win the 1,500 meter race during the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, June 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Shannon Rowbury, left, passes Shelby Houlihan and Mariele Hall, right, on the final lap on her way to winning the women's 3,000 meters at the U.S. indoor track and field championships in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Shelby Houlihan, center, poses with an American flag alongside Shannon Rowbury (left) and Molly Huddle after winning the 5,000 meters at the 2017 U.S. Track and Field championships in Sacramento, Calif.
But none of that will keep Warner away from the highest level of competition this weekend, as he takes on a task that he says is his other half, the part of him that is just as important and deep and true as hitting the pavement – music.
“It’s a bit weird thinking I’m going to be going to Drake stadium to not run,” Warner said. “For once I’m going to be going to sing. It’s kind of a fusion of my two favorite things in the world.”
Some of the greatest athletes in the world will be competing this weekend in Des Moines in events such as the 800 and 1500-meter, events that Warner used to run. But Warner said that he sees the importance of the moment beyond his own athletic career.
“I had a really good college career, but this is like a completely different level,” Warner said. “With the USA Track and Field Championships, it’s completely different level.”
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Pole vaulter Helen Falda came to South Dakota after already having a breakout freshman season for UT Arlington.
The two things that drive Warner have steadily directed him in his life, he said. After high school, Warner strove to find a school that would allow him to both sing and run competitively. USD was his answer, where he has spent the last four years setting school records and performing in operatic concerts.
Sunday’s performance will come as a change of pace for Warner, who has been working the long, hot months of the summer as a lifeguard in his hometown. Each day that he comes closer to singing the National Anthem at the USA Championships, Warner daydreams of the moment more and more.
The nerves are getting to him, he said. Just like they always did before he would run.
“I actually think I’m going to be more nervous than I would if I were running,” Warner said.
He’s no stranger to moments like this. But unlike all those other times on the track, when he could blend in with the other runners, Warner said the nerves will be mounting because everything is riding on him.
But beyond the fear of forgetting the words to the anthem and the sweaty palms – a side effect of the nerves that he used to get when he ran, as well – Warner knows that when the moment finally comes, everything will blur away and he’ll do what he knows he can.
“In the moment, you don’t even notice. It just, it just goes,” he said.
Inter-Ocean Wheel Club
Evans Driving Park
Sioux City sports history
Sioux City sports history
Sioux City professional baseball team
Morningside girls basketball, 1917
Sioux City sports history
Sioux City Sports History
Sioux City rowing
Sioux City rowing
Old Soo Gun Club
Morningside College football 1917
Doug Moody
1962 Central HS Boys Basketball
Ray Nacke in Newman-Flanagan Center, 1983
Ron Schultz
Gus Macker basketball, 1992
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy