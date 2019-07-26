USATF SCHEDULE

The USA Track and Field Championships will continue on Saturday and will conclude on Sunday. Here's a list of area athletes competing in Des Moines for the rest of the weekend.

Saturday

(TV Schedule: NBC Sports Gold at 1 p.m., NBC from 3 to 5 p.m.)

12:30 p.m.: Women's Hammer Throw - USD's Lara Boman

2 p.m.: Men's Pole Vault - USD's Chris Nilsen

3:42 p.m.: Women's 1,500 Final - East grad Shelby Houlihan

Sunday

(TV Schedule: NBC Sports Gold at 3 p.m., NBCSN from 6 to 7 p.m., NBC from 7 to 8 p.m.)

4:35 p.m.: Men's High Jump - USD's Zack Anderson and USD's Jack Durst

5:10 p.m.: Women's Pole Vault - USD's Emily Grove

6:42 p.m.: Women's 5,000 Final - East grad Shelby Houlihan