USD will require face coverings inside campus buildings this fall

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota will require face coverings in all public indoor spaces on campus when the fall academic term begins Aug. 19.

The move was announced by the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) Wednesday, as a part of the SDBOR's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The college announced last month that fall-term classes would end by Thanksgiving and that final exams will be taken remotely.

The new protocol applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors and will be in effect for the state's six public universities, according to a press release from the college. Face coverings may include a mask, bandana, shield or any other covering that covers the mouth and nose.

USD's new face-covering requirement coincides with an announcement by Morningside College officials that masks will be required in all academic buildings.