USD will require face coverings inside campus buildings this fall

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota will require face coverings in all public indoor spaces on campus when the fall academic term begins Aug. 19.
The move was announced by the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) Wednesday, as a part of the SDBOR's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The college announced last month that fall-term classes would end by Thanksgiving and that final exams will be taken remotely.
The new protocol applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors and will be in effect for the state's six public universities, according to a press release from the college. Face coverings may include a mask, bandana, shield or any other covering that covers the mouth and nose.
USD's new face-covering requirement coincides with an announcement by Morningside College officials that masks will be required in all academic buildings.
Clay County, where USD is located, has sustained a lower level of COVID-19 infections than some others in the region, including Woodbury County. To date, 101 people in the county have tested positive for the virus; of these, 89 are now considered recovered, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
The SDBOR will review the new protocols 30 days after the start of the fall term.
Significant community spread of the coronavirus in certain areas of the state, or other special circumstances, may result in an individual campus or location operating at a different level within the tiered framework from other institutions.
