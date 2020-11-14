USS Sioux City assists distressed mariner in the Caribbean

CARIBBEAN SEA -- The USS Sioux City on Wednesday assisted in the rescue of a mariner in medical distress while operating in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations in the Caribbean.

The USS Sioux City, a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship launched two years ago, received information about a possible medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from U.S. Coast Guard District 7, reporting that one of the crew members on the tanker required medical assistance, according to a report on the U.S. Southern Command website.

The ship deployed a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 to the vessel in need of help. When the helicopter arrived, the patient was placed in a litter, hoisted aboard the aircraft and immediately transported and transferred to a hospital in the Dominican Republic for further medical treatment.

"The duty to render assistance to other mariners at sea is something we take very seriously,” Cmdr. Daniel Reiher, commanding officer of Sioux City, said in the report. "The Sailors aboard Sioux City are trained and ready to answer this call whenever needed."