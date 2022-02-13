USS Sioux City commander relieved of duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cmdr. Bradford C. Tonder, commanding officer of the USS Sioux City (Gold Crew) has been relieved of his duties by Capt. Amy Graham, commodore, Surface Division (CSD), the U.S. Navy announced on Friday.

Cmdr. Joseph Caldwell, commanding officer of USS Detroit (LCS 7) (Blue Crew), will be temporarily assigned as commanding officer of the USS Sioux City, according to the Navy statement.

Tonder was relieved "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to perform his duties." It was not immediately clear what caused the loss of confidence.

He had served as the executive officer of USS Sioux City since June 2019, and as commanding officer since December 2020.

The USS Sioux City made two major cocaine seizures last year, during Tonder's service. In September, the crew seized more than $20 million in suspected cocaine in the Caribbean. In late April, the ship recovered an estimated $24 million worth of suspected cocaine, in collaboration with U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 109.

"Any time we can prevent this stuff from getting to our communities and affecting our families makes these experiences more rewarding. We want to be out here executing these missions," Tonder said in a statement at the time of the cocaine seizure in September.

Tonder will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Naval Surface Squadron (CNSS) 14, the Navy said, and there is no impact to the ship’s mission or schedule.

A native of Alabama, Tonder enlisted in the Navy in March 1992 and served enlisted tours of duty onboard USS Maryland (SSBN 738) Blue where he earned his Silver “Dolphins” and Nuclear Power Training Unit, Charleston, according to a Navy biography of him. He's received awards including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Navy Commendation Medal; Joint Achievement Medal; Navy Achievement Medal and various unit and service awards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.