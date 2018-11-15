ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Most people in Sioux City know Chris McGowan as the president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, someone whose job it is to promote the city and region.
The commander of the USS Sioux City referred to McGowan as a honey badger, an animal that gained notoriety through social media for its tenacity and relentlessness.
It was through the relentless fundraising and public relations work of McGowan and retired Rear Adm. Frank Thorp that the ship's crew and members of the Sioux City and Annapolis communities were able to gather Thursday night to celebrate the upcoming commissioning of the USS Sioux City, Cmdr. Randy Malone said.
"These two standing here, we would not be here today if not for them. Thank you for your hard work and dedication," Malone said at the Commanding Officer's Reception, an event honoring the commissioning committee for its work to raise the money to pay for a week of events leading up to Saturday's commissioning at the U.S. Naval Academy. Thorp is chairman of the committee, and McGowan serves as co-chairman.
For one evening, the USS Sioux City was transformed from a warship to a reception hall. Laughter and conversation filled an area that will one day be used to store helicopters as crew members mingled with the 30 members of the commissioning committee and other notable guests.
The celebratory mood was fitting for civic leaders who had worked months to organize the events that will culminate with the commissioning.
"It's been a long time coming. It's good to get it done," Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said.
It's a notable occasion not just for Sioux City, which until now had never had a Navy ship named after it. For folks in Annapolis and the Naval Academy, the commissioning of a warship is also a first. Other warships are too big to sail into the Severn River and dock at the Academy. Littoral combat ships such as the USS Sioux City are designed to navigate in shallower water, making the commissioning here possible.
"It was a real moment," Naval Academy Superintendent Ted Carter said of the ship's arrival Tuesday morning. "You would think that after 173 years in existing, we would have done this (at the Academy) a few times."
Thorp and McGowan both wrestled with their emotions as Malone honored them with plaques for their work.
"It's very emotional," Thorp said. "It's a proud moment."
That pride extends back from the East Coast to Sioux City, said McGowan, who repeatedly during the past year has commended Siouxland for its generosity supporting the ship and its crew.
"It's a combination of both pride in my hometown and a little relief," McGowan said of the mood Thursday. "This will be a day the people in Sioux City and the greater Siouxland region will recall with pride for decades to come."