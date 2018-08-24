How to donate

To donate to the USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee, visit the ship's website at www.usssiouxcity.org or call the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce at (712) 255-7903.

Chamber president Chris McGowan said the Chamber will also be working with Annapolis tourism officials to organize tours for people visiting the city for the USS Sioux City's commissioning. Call the Chamber office for details.