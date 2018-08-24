SIOUX CITY -- Organizing commissioning festivities for the USS Sioux City and raising the money to pay for them has been on a marathon pace up until now.
As of Thursday, when the Nov. 17 commissioning date was announced, it's time to pick up the pace for the final 85 days (as of Friday) until the ship is officially a part of the U.S. Navy, the chairman of the commissioning committee said.
"We are at about mile 24, mile 25, and this is the sprint," retired Adm. Frank Thorp told the Journal editorial board Friday.
As anyone can imagine, planning a week's worth of events and hosting thousands of visitors requires finalizing hundreds of details. Now that the commissioning date is known, the event, which will take place at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, must quickly take shape.
Thorp hopes to see as many Sioux Cityans in Annapolis as possible, promising them a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a ceremony known to draw tears out of even the gruffest Navy veterans.
He painted a mental image of the USS Sioux City decked out in red-white-and-blue bunting and colorful flags while officers and dignitaries give rousing, patriotic speeches. At the culmination of the commissioning, the crew will run onto the ship after being given the command to bring her to life. The ship's whistles and horns will sound, the radars will begin to rotate. Once the sailors have taken their positions, the commanding officer will turn to his commander, salute and declare, "Admiral, the USS Sioux City is in service and reports for duty."
"If you're there, it's a moment you'll never forget," Thorp said.
Cmdr. Randy Malone, who will be the USS Sioux City's first commanding officer, has guaranteed that anyone from Sioux City who travels to Annapolis for the event will get a tour of the ship.
Thorp spent his fifth trip to Sioux City accompanied by Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan, and together they repeated the importance of local support for the ship and its crew.
Thorp said the commissioning committee is nearly halfway to its goal of raising $800,000, and the majority of that has come from the Sioux City area, boosted in November by a $100,000 donation from Beef Products Inc.'s Roth and Letch families. Now that a commissioning date is set, Thorp said he expects donations from defense contractors involved in the ship's construction and Annapolis-area businesses to pick up. He also hopes that Siouxlanders continue to contribute to the cause, which includes a $200,000 legacy fund to benefit educational opportunities for crew members and their families.
"The generosity and support of this community has been amazing," Thorp said.
The USS Sioux City is the 11th in the class of littoral combat ships, which are designed to operate in shallower water close to shorelines. The ship will have a 98-person crew and be used for maritime security throughout the world.
The Navy signed for the ship on Wednesday, officially taking ownership, Thorp said. In coming weeks, the crew will move on board and begin training. The ship will sail from the Wisconsin shipyard in which it was built, through the Great Lakes into the Atlantic Ocean and up Chesapeake Bay, where it will dock at the Naval Academy in time for Veterans Day.
Once commissioned, the ship will sail to its home base in Mayport, Florida, where the crew will continue to train at sea and test the weapons systems once the ship's magazine has been loaded. Once training is completed, the ship may be deployed.