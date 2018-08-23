SIOUX CITY -- Navy representatives traveled to Sioux City more than six years ago and held a news conference in City Hall to announce that one of its newest ships would be named for the city.
On Thursday, at another news conference in City Hall, representatives again made the trek here, this time to announce that the USS Sioux City would be commissioned and officially join the Navy's fleet on Nov. 17 at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
They also extended an invitation to everyone in Sioux City to come visit Annapolis and witness a historic event.
"A commissioning of a U.S. Navy warship is the most patriotic thing you can ever witness," said retired Rear Adm. Frank Thorp, chairman of the USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee. "That day, that ship turns from a hunk of steel and a crew to a U.S. Navy warship."
During several visits to Sioux City over the past 18 months, Thorp has repeatedly commented on the already strong bond between the ship and its namesake city, an important relationship that remains for the life of the ship. An Annapolis native, Thorp said he hoped many from Sioux City come to the commissioning so he could return the hospitality he's received here.
Cmdr. Randy Malone, who will be the USS Sioux City's first commanding officer, said he'd get anyone from Sioux City who attends the commissioning on board the ship to have a look around.
"This is not the Navy's ship, this is your ship," Malone said. "Come out, and we'll give you a tour."
Organizers are planning a week of receptions, tours and other events for the ship's crew and visitors. Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan, who is also vice-chairman of the commissioning committee, said updates on events will be posted on the commissioning website at usssiouxcitylcs11.org.
Christened in January 2016, the USS Sioux City is the 11th in the class of littoral combat ships, which are designed to operate in shallower water close to shorelines. The ship will have a 98-person crew and be used for maritime security throughout the world.
Once commissioned, the USS Sioux City will sail to its home base in Mayport, Florida, before it's deployed.
Malone said it's not yet known what mission the ship will serve or where it might be sent.
"The goal right now is to get the ship deployed. We'll go wherever they'll send us," he said.
Thorp said the commissioning committee is nearly halfway to its goal of raising $800,000 for commissioning festivities. It's hoped that $200,000 will be left in a legacy fund to pay for educational opportunities for the ship's crew members and their families.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott urged Siouxlanders to support the ship and its crew, which are a part of the community.
"This is a great day for our community," Scott said. "This ship is part of the culture and life of Sioux City now."