The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has reserved hotel rooms and is working on organizing a bus tour to Annapolis, Maryland, for the Nov. 17 commissioning of the USS Sioux City at the U.S. Naval Academy.

For more information about those events, contact the Chamber at (712) 255-7903.

The USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee is nearly halfway toward its goal of raising $800,000 for commissioning events and festivities. To donate, go to the committee's website at www.usssiouxcitylcs11.org or call the Chamber.

Updated information about commissioning events and activities also will be posted on the website.