Siouxland Chamber speaker Giuliani

Chamber President Chris McGowan greets USS Sioux City Blue Crew sailor of the year Devin Tedrow at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting Tuesday night at the Orpheum Theatre. Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, delivered the meeting's keynote speech. Gold Crew sailor of the year Jake Marion Chua wan unable to attend the meeting.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- One member each of the USS Sioux City's Blue Crew and Gold Crew were honored with a "Sailor of the Year" award at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's Meeting Tuesday night. 

The prize was given to Devin Tedrow, a member of the Blue Crew and a chief information systems technician on the ship, and Jake Marion Chua, a member of the Gold Crew and a logistics specialist first class. Marion Chua was unable to attend the meeting, held at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. 

Tedrow is a native of Boardman, Ohio, while Marion Chua hails from San Diego, California. 

