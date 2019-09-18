SIOUX CITY -- One member each of the USS Sioux City's Blue Crew and Gold Crew were honored with a "Sailor of the Year" award at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's Meeting Tuesday night.
The prize was given to Devin Tedrow, a member of the Blue Crew and a chief information systems technician on the ship, and Jake Marion Chua, a member of the Gold Crew and a logistics specialist first class. Marion Chua was unable to attend the meeting, held at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City.
Tedrow is a native of Boardman, Ohio, while Marion Chua hails from San Diego, California.