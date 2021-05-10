USS Sioux City crew seizes $24 million in suspected cocaine

CARIBBEAN SEA -- The crew of the USS Sioux City seized over $24 million in suspected cocaine late last month, the U.S. 4th Fleet Public Affairs Office said in a statement released Monday.

On April 26, a helicopter and a small boat were deployed from the USS Sioux City, a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, to intercept a go-fast vessel.

The statement said packages had been thrown over the side of the vessel, which was first spotted by a maritime patrol aircraft.

The vessel was searched, all of the packages were recovered, and two suspected drug traffickers were detained, according to the statement.

The following day, the ship was directed to intercept a second go-fast vessel and three additional suspected drug traffickers were subsequently detained.

The ship, working with embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 109, recovered an estimated 582 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $24 million.