USS Sioux City crew seizes $24 million in suspected cocaine
USS Sioux City departure (copy)

The tug Brooklyn McAllister ties up to the USS Sioux City as it prepares to depart Annapolis in this November 2018 file photo. The ship's crew seized $24 million in suspected cocaine in April in the Caribbean. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

CARIBBEAN SEA -- The crew of the USS Sioux City seized over $24 million in suspected cocaine late last month, the U.S. 4th Fleet Public Affairs Office said in a statement released Monday. 

On April 26, a helicopter and a small boat were deployed from the USS Sioux City, a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, to intercept a go-fast vessel. 

The statement said packages had been thrown over the side of the vessel, which was first spotted by a maritime patrol aircraft. 

The vessel was searched, all of the packages were recovered, and two suspected drug traffickers were detained, according to the statement. 

The following day, the ship was directed to intercept a second go-fast vessel and three additional suspected drug traffickers were subsequently detained.

The ship, working with embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 109, recovered an estimated 582 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $24 million.

"I'm very proud of the efforts put forth by our Sioux City crew and embarked U.S. Coast Guard team," Cmdr. Wade Smith, the ship's commanding officer, said in the statement. "Counter-narcotics evolutions are long, precise, and require extensive coordination across the board. Conducting back-to-back drug busts, and doing so safely and professionally demonstrates the resilience and commitment of our team to this crucial mission here in U.S. 4th Fleet."

Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

