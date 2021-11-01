USS Sioux City crew seizes over $20 million in suspected cocaine

CARIBBEAN SEA -- The crew of the USS Sioux City seized over $20 million in suspected cocaine in September, according to a statement released last week by the U.S. 4th Fleet Public Affairs Office.

On Sept. 19, a Dominican Republic search and rescue aircraft spotted a "target of interest." The statement said the USS Sioux City, a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, deployed embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 102 on a rigid-hull inflatable boat to intercept the go-fast vessel.

The statement said the vessel was searched; and three suspected drug traffickers were detained. The ship, working with the embarked detachment, seized an estimated 497 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $20.7 million.

"Any time we can prevent this stuff from getting to our communities and affecting our families makes these experiences more rewarding. We want to be out here executing these missions," Cmdr. Brad Tonder, the ship's commanding officer, said in a statement issued Thursday.

The seizure is the second of its kind for the ship's crew in six months.

In late April, the ship, working with embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 109, recovered an estimated 582 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $24 million.

Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

