 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

USS Sioux City crew seizes over $20 million in suspected cocaine

  • Updated
  • 0
USS Sioux City departure (copy)

The tug Brooklyn McAllister ties up to the USS Sioux City as it prepares to depart Annapolis in this November 2018 file photo. The ship's crew seized over $20 million in suspected cocaine in September in the Caribbean. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

CARIBBEAN SEA -- The crew of the USS Sioux City seized over $20 million in suspected cocaine in September, according to a statement released last week by the U.S. 4th Fleet Public Affairs Office. 

On Sept. 19, a Dominican Republic search and rescue aircraft spotted a "target of interest." The statement said the USS Sioux City, a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, deployed embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 102 on a rigid-hull inflatable boat to intercept the go-fast vessel.

The statement said the vessel was searched; and three suspected drug traffickers were detained. The ship, working with the embarked detachment, seized an estimated 497 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $20.7 million.

"Any time we can prevent this stuff from getting to our communities and affecting our families makes these experiences more rewarding. We want to be out here executing these missions," Cmdr. Brad Tonder, the ship's commanding officer, said in a statement issued Thursday. 

The seizure is the second of its kind for the ship's crew in six months. 

In late April, the ship, working with embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment 109, recovered an estimated 582 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $24 million.

People are also reading…

Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists identify what drives Alzheimer's progress in the brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News