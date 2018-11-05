WASHINGTON -- The USS Sioux City is scheduled to arrive for its commissioning in Annapolis, Maryland, on Nov. 12, the U.S. Navy announced Monday.
High winds and heavy seas in the North Atlantic Ocean delayed the ship's departure from Montreal, where it had docked for the removal of temporary fenders needed to pass through the Welland Canal that bypasses Niagara Falls between the Great Lakes Erie and Ontario. The USS Sioux City had originally been expected in Annapolis on Nov. 10.
The commissioning is scheduled for Nov. 17.
The USS Sioux City departed on Oct. 23 from Marinette, Wisconsin, where the ship was built, christened and tested before the Navy took possession. Since its departure, the ship and its 75-member crew have sailed through Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, where it stopped in Detroit for fuel and supplies. After Montreal, the ship is expected to dock in Halifax, Canada, for fuel and supplies before entering the Atlantic Ocean. The ship will stop in Norfolk, Virginia, for fuel and supplies before heading up the Chesapeake Bay to Annapolis and the U.S. Naval Academy, where the commissioning will take place.
Cmdr. James Malone, the USS Sioux City's first commanding officer, has guaranteed that anyone from Sioux City who travels to Annapolis for the event will get a tour of the ship, and the day before the commissioning has been set aside for tours for visitors from Sioux City. The ship will be open for public tours earlier in the week.
A schedule of commissioning events can be found online at https://usssiouxcitylcs11.org/.
The USS Sioux City will depart from Annapolis the morning after its commissioning and sail to its home base in Mayport, Florida. The ship is the 11th in the class of littoral combat ships, which are designed to operate in shallower water close to shorelines.