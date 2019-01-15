SIOUX CITY -- Crews completing utility repairs will cause lane restrictions at the intersection of Seventh and Pierce streets.
The lane restrictions began Tuesday morning and are anticipated to end the afternoon of Jan. 22, depending on weather.
According to a statement from the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, southbound traffic on Pierce Street will not be allowed to turn east and a detour utilizing Pierce Street, Fifth Street, and Nebraska Street may be used. Parking will be restricted on the south side of Seventh Street. All traffic will be head to head on the south half of Seventh Street, including the normal street parking.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.