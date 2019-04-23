SIOUX CITY -- The Department of Veterans Affairs Sioux Falls Health Care System and Dakotas VA Regional Office will hold a town hall meeting Wednesday.
The meeting, which is open to veterans, their families and area residents, will begin at 5 p.m. at the Red Cross, 4200 War Eagle Drive.
Barbara Teal, acting director of the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, and Aaron Filsinger, veterans benefits service center manager, will provide updates about VA current events and news. Attendees are invited to ask questions, share ideas and voice opinions.
VA staff will also be available from 4 to 5 p.m. to visit with veterans about VA health care and how to file disability claims.