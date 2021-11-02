Vacant Shopko building will have new life as UnityPoint clinic

SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health – Sioux City announced Monday that it will open a new clinic in the old Shopko building on Hamilton Boulevard.

The 7,742-square-foot clinic "will offer additional convenience to residents of the city's northside," UnityPoint said in a press release. Construction, expected to begin this month, should take four months. Doors to the clinic should be open by May of next year.

Four family medicine providers and two urgent care providers will provide service in the new clinic. This will be UnityPoint's fifth clinic location in the Sioux City area.

The clinic will be between the Once Upon a Child store and Wilmes Hardware, according to the press release. It'll be referred to as UnityPoint Clinic - Marketplace due to its location in the Marketplace Shopping Center.

UnityPoint Clinic - Marketplace will be the fourth tenant of the 103,000-square-foot Shopko building, following Wilmes, Once Upon a Child and a Planet Fitness gym.

The former Shopko building is a part of the Hamilton Boulevard-adjacent Marketplace Shopping Center, which has been owned by the Gleeson family since 1962. John Gleeson, president of Klinger Companies, Inc., decided at the time of Shopko's closure to subdivide the mammoth store into several smaller stores -- making the formerly single-occupant building, in effect, a shopping center.

Shopko closed down in June 2019 after the Wisconsin-based chain, sagging under enormous debt, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and litigated its holdings during the first half of that year.

