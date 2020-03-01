Vacant trailer in rural Dakota County a total loss after fire Sunday

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- A vacant trailer house in rural Dakota County was a total loss after a fire Sunday evening.

Dakota City fire crews were called to the blue trailer, located along 122nd Street, a minimum maintenance road north of Jackson, Nebraska, sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday. The trailer was within the Dakota City fire jurisdiction.

The owner of the trailer lives in an adjacent home on the property. The residents of the trailer had moved away some time before the blaze.

"They vacated the house about a month ago," said Pat Moore, Dakota City first assistant fire chief.

The trailer, he said, was "absolutely" a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Moore said the fire marshal was headed to the scene.

"He will do his investigation," Moore said.

