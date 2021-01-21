Vaccination of priority group 1B in Woodbury County expected to begin next month

As of Tuesday, 3,559 Woodbury County residents had been vaccinated, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. Overall, 6,046 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the county, according to the state data. The higher number takes in residents of other counties who had been vaccinated by Woodbury providers.

The number of residents receiving the vaccine in Woodbury, Iowa's sixth largest county, trails the comparable totals in the state's other most populous counties, according to a Journal analysis of the state data. As of Tuesday, Polk (#1 in population), Linn (#2), Scott (#3), Johnson (#4), Blackhawk (#5), Story (#7) and Dubuque (#8), the total number of residents vaccinated were 21,489, 11,894, 13,370, 6,172, 5,654, 5,591 and 4,276, respectively.

Some counties neighboring Woodbury also have more advanced plans to vaccinate the next priority group.

Last week, Dakota County Health Department announced that residents 65 and older could get on a waiting list to receive the vaccine, while, this week, Floyd Valley Healthcare officials released dates for 1B priority group vaccination clinics in Plymouth County.