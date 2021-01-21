Vaccination of priority group 1B in Woodbury County expected to begin next month

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department anticipates being ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine to priority group 1B by early next month.
The announcement of the next stage comes amid a lag in the vaccination of the initial priority group in Woodbury County -- frontline health care providers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said in an email that he expects vaccination of group IA health care providers to wrap up in the next week or two. Then, he said the health department would be ready to move onto the 1B populations by Feb. 1.
The 1B phase includes individuals 75 and older and others who are at high risk of exposure, including correctional facility staff, people who are incarcerated, PK-12 school staff, meatpacking and manufacturing production line workers, first responders, and government officials and their staff.
"It is taking us longer to get through our health care providers in Woodbury County because there are so many more," Brock said. "We are also covering many providers in Nebraska and South Dakota because they occasionally work in Iowa because of hospital rounds, surgeries, urgent care shifts, etc."
As of Tuesday, 3,559 Woodbury County residents had been vaccinated, according to Iowa Department of Public Health. Overall, 6,046 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the county, according to the state data. The higher number takes in residents of other counties who had been vaccinated by Woodbury providers.
The number of residents receiving the vaccine in Woodbury, Iowa's sixth largest county, trails the comparable totals in the state's other most populous counties, according to a Journal analysis of the state data. As of Tuesday, Polk (#1 in population), Linn (#2), Scott (#3), Johnson (#4), Blackhawk (#5), Story (#7) and Dubuque (#8), the total number of residents vaccinated were 21,489, 11,894, 13,370, 6,172, 5,654, 5,591 and 4,276, respectively.
Some counties neighboring Woodbury also have more advanced plans to vaccinate the next priority group.
Last week, Dakota County Health Department announced that residents 65 and older could get on a waiting list to receive the vaccine, while, this week, Floyd Valley Healthcare officials released dates for 1B priority group vaccination clinics in Plymouth County.
"Obviously, it's natural to compare neighboring counties to each other, but there (are) large differences that make those comparisons difficult," said Brock, who noted "significant differences" between the number of health care professionals in Woodbury, Plymouth and Dakota counties.
When Woodbury County moves to the 1B phase of vaccination, it will take "many weeks to fully cover" all of those people, according to Brock.
"And everything is obviously dependent on how much vaccine we get, which we don't know until about one week before it shows up at our door," he said. "People have been very patient through this process and we appreciate their continued patience as we make our way through this challenging process."