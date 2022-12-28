Vaccination program at Drilling Pharmacy expands over the years

SIOUX CITY — Roughly a decade ago, Drilling Pharmacy began routinely immunizing patients.

The first injection Siouxlanders rolled up their sleeves for at the family owned pharmacy was Zostavax, a vaccine that provides protection against shingles, a viral infection that causes a painful rash.

Bill Drilling, a pharmacist who owns the Morningside pharmacy with his brother Don, said the vaccination program just “mushroomed from there.”

Today, Drilling Pharmacy offers a variety of vaccines, including COVID-19, tetanus, flu and pneumonia.

As of Dec. 20, the pharmacy had administered 2,985 COVID vaccinations and 1,066 flu shots in 2022.

“Having pharmacies do this really increases accessibility to vaccinations. It raises the vaccine rates tremendously,” Drilling said.

Drilling said he’ll never forget one of the first influenza vaccines he administered. He said it brought the man he inoculated to tears. Those tears weren’t due to pain, but gratitude.

“I gave the shot to the guy and he started crying. ‘Oh my god! What did I do?’” Drilling recalled thinking at the time. “Basically, he could get it on his prescription drug card at a zero copay. If he would’ve got it at a doctor’s office, it would have been over $100. He was telling me if it wasn’t for us, he couldn’t have afforded to get the flu shot. That really made you feel like you were making a difference.”

Strong demandLocal pharmacies, like Drilling, have been instrumental in getting COVID-19 shots into arms amid the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the pharmacy has given 18,347 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Drilling Pharmacy was one of the first pharmacies in Sioux City to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021. The pharmacy held mass vaccination clinics across the street from its building at Sioux City Public Library’s Morningside Branch.

“After the pandemic hit, we were doing COVID clinics of 600 people a day. That was in the spring toward the end of winter,” said Liz Webb, a pharmacist and Drilling Pharmacy’s vaccine coordinator. “About a year later, people were doing both their booster and their flu shot at the same time.”

The pharmacy put up walls to create a second vaccination room. That room was last disassembled in mid-summer, according to Webb, even though demand for vaccination continues to be strong.

“I think we’re about busting at the seems in this building,” she said. “At one point during COVID when it was incredibly busy, they brought in walls and created another immunization room. We could have used it during the flu season we’re in right now.”

Webb said Drilling Pharmacy also provides on-site vaccination clinics for businesses and facilities.

“Group homes and places like that will call us. We kind of get them lined up and scheduled,” she said. “We have a rolling tote that we pack and we’ll go into places.”

Immunization training

Webb said she’s been thrown a bit of a “curveball” when vaccinating young children. She said she’s learned that the key is keeping kids calm. She uses a plastic bee that buzzes and a Rubik’s Cube to distract them.

Webb, who graduated from pharmacy school in 2014, recalled doing some online immunization training before sticking her classmates with a needle. She said pharmacists are also required to complete continuing education in order to renew their licenses. Being able to administer vaccinations is a part of that.

“You’re required to have immunization training for each license renewal and so are technicians,” she said. “Most shots are just (intramuscular) shots. Depending on how young (patients) are, they might get it in their thigh muscle. But, it’s not that hard. I couldn’t start an IV or anything like that, but we can certainly give a shot to somebody in that muscle.”

In total, Webb said, eight employees at Drilling Pharmacy now have the certification necessary to immunize patients.

“Another thing that has changed is staff being able to give immunizations, too, when COVID hit. That was not something that was previously done. It was just the pharmacist who gave immunizations,” she said. “When COVID happened, they extended that to pharmacy technicians. So, they had to go through training. It really has increased the amount of people that we can see and still perform pharmacy functions behind the counter.”