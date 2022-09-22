Vangarde Arts falls short in bid for free concert series at Sioux City's Cook Park

SIOUX CITY — Vangarde Arts didn't garner enough online votes to bring a free outdoor series to Cook Park in 2023.

The Sioux City-based nonprofit announced in a Facebook post Thursday that its concert proposal didn't crack the top 20 in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Grant Awards.

The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation regularly grants funds to projects utilizing music in public spaces. The Top 20 Levitt AMP finalists are now in the running to receive a $90K multi-year matching grant to present 10 free outdoor concerts in an underused public space.

"Unfortunately there were not enough people in the area with that same dream. Sioux City is one of the larger cities that was in the running for the Levitt grant, yet finished 24 out 36 cities. Several cities half our size will enjoy the benefits of a free live music series. Maybe another time," the post from Vangarde Arts read.

Over the years, Vangarde Arts has had musicians like Ray Wylie Hubbard, John Primer and David Lindley at its 416 Pierce St. location.