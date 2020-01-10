Vehicle overturns in Perry Creek, occupants hospitalized

SIOUX CITY -- The occupants of a vehicle that overturned in the Perry Creek Friday morning were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Sioux City Police Officer Aaron Clark said the incident occurred around 9:48 a.m. Friday. A white Chrysler Cirrus LXi was driving in the area of Hamilton Boulevard and, at some point, drove west in the area of West 24th Street, went over the embankment and down into the creek, where the car landed upside down.

Clark said there appeared to be some degree of confusion among the driver and passengers, who claimed they had been at Grandview Park, then ended up in the creek, nearly a mile away. One passenger reported that he had recently dropped acid.

"The young lady claimed that the brakes went out," Clark said. "I'm sure they were doing something crazy."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"God knows what really happened," he added.

All the occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle by themselves. They were reportedly taken to a local hospital as a precaution in case of hypothermia.

The driver will face citations including failure to maintain control and operating without insurance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.