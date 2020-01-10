You are the owner of this article.
Vehicle overturns in Perry Creek, occupants hospitalized
Vehicle overturns in Perry Creek, occupants hospitalized

Perry Creek crash

A white Chrysler Cirrus LXi, shown here after it was pulled out from Perry Creek, landed upside down in the creek Friday morning. Occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The occupants of a vehicle that overturned in the Perry Creek Friday morning were taken to an area hospital as a precaution. 

Sioux City Police Officer Aaron Clark said the incident occurred around 9:48 a.m. Friday. A white Chrysler Cirrus LXi was driving in the area of Hamilton Boulevard and, at some point, drove west in the area of West 24th Street, went over the embankment and down into the creek, where the car landed upside down. 

Clark said there appeared to be some degree of confusion among the driver and passengers, who claimed they had been at Grandview Park, then ended up in the creek, nearly a mile away. One passenger reported that he had recently dropped acid. 

"The young lady claimed that the brakes went out," Clark said. "I'm sure they were doing something crazy." 

"God knows what really happened," he added. 

All the occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle by themselves.  They were reportedly taken to a local hospital as a precaution in case of hypothermia. 

The driver will face citations including failure to maintain control and operating without insurance. 

