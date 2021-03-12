Vehicle transactions prompting Woodbury County to request state audit of sheriff's office

The sheriff's office generally does not auction its old vehicles; local dealerships quote them a price and then buy them, Sheehan said. "The practice that was followed for that transaction was not out of the ordinary for the way vehicles are traded in," the sheriff told the Journal in an interview last month.

While he stressed his desire is to not to come to a conclusion on the matter, and to let the audit play out, Sheehan said there are no irregularities on the sheriff's office books, as far as he's aware of. The only unusual element of all this, he said, was that a department employee purchased a vehicle formerly owned by the department.

"We recognize that the optics of it may not look good," Sheehan said.

"I'm not sure there's any there there, but we're going to let an outside set of eyes tell us that," he said. "This was not an unusual occurrence."

De Witt was also quick to point out that one of the sheriff's office vehicle transactions had been flagged by the county treasurer's office.

Sheehan said the transaction De Witt referenced was flagged for a seemingly mundane reason, having to do with registration fees paid on the vehicle as part of the sale. As a government entity, the sheriff's office does not pay registration fees.