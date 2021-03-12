Vehicle transactions prompting Woodbury County to request state audit of sheriff's office

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County is asking the Iowa State Auditor's office to conduct an audit of the county sheriff's office in the wake of recent questions about the sale of its vehicles.
A letter of engagement with the auditor's office is expected to be signed by Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rocky De Witt in the coming days. The letter will become public once De Witt signs it.
County taxpayers will likely be on the hook for the cost of the audit -- the county is allotting between $5,000 and $30,000 to pay for it, though De Witt said he expects the price to be on the lower end of that range.
The pending audit is expected to examine "multiple fiscal years," Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said.
The audit was prompted by questions surrounding the sheriff's office's handling of vehicle transactions. During a Jan. 26 supervisors meeting, De Witt grilled Sheehan, Chief Deputy Tony Wingert and Capt. Willie Garrett about the office's vehicle sales and purchases, including a set of four patrol cars the office sold to a used-car dealership for a total value of around $800.
De Witt suggested some of the vehicles should have been worth over 15 times the price they fetched, though other estimates floated at the meeting suggested a lesser value, of around $700 to $1,600 per vehicle.
"I guess my thing is, if they're only worth 200 bucks, were they (in) that bad of shape?" De Witt said. "We're driving inmates around in a $200 jalopy? And that's not, like, a liability waiting to happen?"
De Witt is employed by the sheriff's office as a security officer at the Woodbury County Courthouse, in addition to his elected county post.
One matter of particular interest was a Chevrolet Impala the sheriff's department sold to Ideal Wheels, a local dealership, last summer for $200. Ideal Wheels then sold it to a private citizen, who some months later sold it to Garrett. Garrett bought it for a friend of his son, but the young man didn't want the vehicle, and it was sold back to the private citizen. (This is according to Sheehan; the chain of events and some details were recounted differently at the meeting.)
"All I'm saying is, this just looks wrong," De Witt said at the Jan. 26 meeting. "I don't understand how four cars -- they're worth more than that scrap iron."
Sheehan said his office had been told by one dealer that the vehicle was essentially worthless, so they took what they could get when a second dealer offered them something. A subsequent review of the transaction found that, as scrap metal, the vehicle would have been worth hardly any more -- around $225, with the added inconvenience and cost of transporting the car to the scrapyard.
The sheriff's office generally does not auction its old vehicles; local dealerships quote them a price and then buy them, Sheehan said. "The practice that was followed for that transaction was not out of the ordinary for the way vehicles are traded in," the sheriff told the Journal in an interview last month.
While he stressed his desire is to not to come to a conclusion on the matter, and to let the audit play out, Sheehan said there are no irregularities on the sheriff's office books, as far as he's aware of. The only unusual element of all this, he said, was that a department employee purchased a vehicle formerly owned by the department.
"We recognize that the optics of it may not look good," Sheehan said.
"I'm not sure there's any there there, but we're going to let an outside set of eyes tell us that," he said. "This was not an unusual occurrence."
De Witt was also quick to point out that one of the sheriff's office vehicle transactions had been flagged by the county treasurer's office.
Sheehan said the transaction De Witt referenced was flagged for a seemingly mundane reason, having to do with registration fees paid on the vehicle as part of the sale. As a government entity, the sheriff's office does not pay registration fees.
After the contentious Jan. 26 supervisors meeting, an internal review group, which included Woodbury County Attorney P.J. Jennings, Sheehan, Wingert, De Witt and others, was formed to look into the matter. They decided to request a state audit.
Sheehan, who said he wasn't aware of any issue until the Jan. 26 supervisors meeting, noted that the transactions in question all transpired before he was elected sheriff in November and took office in January. "So, this all occurred prior to me being involved in the sheriff's office," he said.
State Auditor Rob Sands' office declined to comment on the audit request, rather than to confirm the office will be engaged, pending final approval from the county supervisors.
During the Jan. 26 meeting, De Witt also pressed sheriff's office officials on why the department had purchased three new vehicles from Indiana, rather than a local dealership, and whether the department had paid unusually high prices for them.
Garrett responded that the sheriff's office had difficulty sourcing vehicles locally, and that buying them directly from a supplier in Indiana cut out the middle man and saved money.
"I don't know where your figures are from," Garrett told De Witt regarding the supposed price discrepancy. "But I could sure get mine, too, and add them up."
The board of supervisors this week requested a slight re-wording of the letter of engagement with the auditor's office, after Jennings expressed concern that the letter -- which was written by the county auditor's office in a standardized, pro forma fashion -- included words like "fraud."
"It has some fraud language in there, it has some allegations and those kinds of things," Jennings said. "And, based on responses I got from the auditor's office, those are just boilerplate language that they include in all of these engagement letters.
"No one is alleging that any fraud has occurred," Jennings added.