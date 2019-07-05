SIOUX CITY -- On Tuesday, Shyril Schroeder and her son, Scott Schroeder, noticed that the number of phone calls to Scott's taxicab business, EZ CABs, Inc., had dropped precipitously.
"I questioned why we weren't getting very many drives," Shryil Schroder said.
It was because the FiberComm phones at the cab company's office had gone largely silent. Landline FiberComm customers in Sioux City were unable to take calls from Verizon Wireless phones from Tuesday through Friday.
Verizon spokesman David Weissmann said in an email Friday evening the company's engineers "were able to identify the problem and calls are now routing as they should." He did not specify what the problem was.
Jeff Zyzda, the director of operations and engineering at FiberComm, said he didn't know if the citywide phone problems Friday were related to an issue the company faced Wednesday, when roughly 4,000 robocalls per hour overwhelmed the company's lines, or if Friday was another problem entirely.
"You could never put in enough capacity to handle" the volume of calls going to the company's customers Wednesday, Zyzda said. The normal rate, he said, is "50 to 100" calls per hour.
He said he didn't know the source of the automated robocalls, a phenomenon he said is more common around campaign season. But, again, he also didn't know if robocalls were actually the source of the problem Friday.
Zyzda said the issue, whatever it was, was believed to have originated from Verizon's Business division.
Even City Hall and the Sioux City Police Department were affected. In separate press releases Friday, the city and the police department reported no Verizon calls were reaching the non-emergency police phone, the non-emergency dispatch phone, the jail, animal control or City Hall. 911 continues to function as normal for Verizon customers.
Phones at the Sioux City Journal offices were also impacted.
Scott Schroeder said that while his landlines at the EZ CABs office are through FiberComm, his personal cellphone is from Verizon. When he was out and about during the outage, he couldn't reach his employees.
"I have basically no contact with my office," he said.
Worse, he said Verizon customers calling the cab company heard an ominous message that implied the problem originated with the number being called.
"So it almost makes it sound like the companies maybe have lost their phone service or have gone out of business," Schroeder said. "They give no indication that it's a Verizon issue."